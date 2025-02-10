Delhi Elections 2025: Congress Plays Spoilsport For AAP On 15 Seats

New Delhi: In the BJP's landslide victory against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi elections 2025, the Congress has played a massive spoilsport for the AAP on 15 seats, data have revealed.

The BJP won 48 of the 70 seats while the AAP could win only 22 seats in the elections.

The Congress, which was unable to open its account in Delhi elections for the third time in a row, has spoiled the prospects of the AAP on 15 seats.

Figures show that Congress got more votes than the margin of victory of BJP and defeat of AAP in these 15 seats. If political analysts are to be believed, if there was an alliance between Congress and AAP and Congress had not fielded its candidates on these seats while supporting AAP, then AAP candidates would have won these seats. Under such circumstances, the Aam Aadmi Party would have won 15 more seats than the current 22 seats and would have crossed the majority mark.

Among the seats where the AAP lost by small margins is Jangpura where Manish Sisodia lost by just 675 votes against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah. Congress candidate Farhad Suri secured 7350, more than Marwah's margin of victory.

Likewise, the BJP candidate from Timarpur won by a margin of 1168 votes while the Congress candidate got 8361 votes there. Whereas the BJP candidate from Badli won by 15163 votes, Congress candidate got 41071 votes on the seat. Apart from this, BJP won from Nangloi Jat by 26251 votes, while the Congress candidate got 32028 votes. Jangpura, Trilokpuri, Sangam Vihar, Rajendra Nagar and Mehrauli were such seats where BJP won by 675, 392, 344, 1231, 1782 votes respectively with the Congress playing a spoilsport for the AAP and affecting the outcome in a big way.