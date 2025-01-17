ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Elections: BJP Promises Rs 2500 For Women, Pension For Elderly, LPG At Rs 500 In Poll Manifesto

While unveiling the election manifesto, JP Nadda assured that all existing public welfare schemes in Delhi will continue if BJP is voted to power.

BJP Chief JP Nadda releases election manifesto for Delhi
BJP Chief JP Nadda releases election manifesto for Delhi (X/BJP)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 3:51 PM IST

New Delhi: BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday released the first part of the party's manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for the Delhi assembly polls, announcing Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens.

He also assured all existing public welfare schemes in Delhi will continue if the BJP is voted to power.

Addressing a press conference while releasing the first part of the 'Sankalp Patra', Nadda said the party's manifesto is the foundation for a developed Delhi.

Hitting out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, he said all corruption charges in the existing public welfare schemes will be investigated.

He promised that a BJP-led Delhi government will approve implementation of the 'Ayushman Bharat ' in the city in its first Cabinet meeting, and also give additional health cover of Rs 5 lakh.

"The BJP will give LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to women from poor sections. One free cylinder will be given each on Holi and Diwali," he said.

The BJP president also promised Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens between the age of 60-70 and Rs 3,000 for those older than 70.

Delhi will vote on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

Read More

New Delhi: BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday released the first part of the party's manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for the Delhi assembly polls, announcing Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens.

He also assured all existing public welfare schemes in Delhi will continue if the BJP is voted to power.

Addressing a press conference while releasing the first part of the 'Sankalp Patra', Nadda said the party's manifesto is the foundation for a developed Delhi.

Hitting out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, he said all corruption charges in the existing public welfare schemes will be investigated.

He promised that a BJP-led Delhi government will approve implementation of the 'Ayushman Bharat ' in the city in its first Cabinet meeting, and also give additional health cover of Rs 5 lakh.

"The BJP will give LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to women from poor sections. One free cylinder will be given each on Holi and Diwali," he said.

The BJP president also promised Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens between the age of 60-70 and Rs 3,000 for those older than 70.

Delhi will vote on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

Read More

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BHARATIYA JANATA PARTYBJP ELECTION MANIFESTODELHI ELECTIONS 2025BJP CHIEF JP NADDABJP MANIFESTO FOR DELHI ELECTIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.