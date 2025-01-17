ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Elections: BJP Promises Rs 2500 For Women, Pension For Elderly, LPG At Rs 500 In Poll Manifesto

New Delhi: BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday released the first part of the party's manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for the Delhi assembly polls, announcing Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens.

He also assured all existing public welfare schemes in Delhi will continue if the BJP is voted to power.

Addressing a press conference while releasing the first part of the 'Sankalp Patra', Nadda said the party's manifesto is the foundation for a developed Delhi.

Hitting out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, he said all corruption charges in the existing public welfare schemes will be investigated.