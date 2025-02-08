ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Elections 2025 Ballimaran Seat Result: AAP's Imran Hussain Scores Hat Trick, Defeats BJP's Kamal Bagri by Over 29,000 Votes

New Delhi: Amid a drab show by the Aam Aadmi Party across the national capital, Ballimaran in old Delhi provided some respite to the party as its candidate and two-time MLA from the constituency Imran Hussain managed to secure a hat trick as results for the Feb. 5 Assembly Polls trickled in on Saturday.

Hussain defeated BJP nominee Kamal Bagri by a massive margin of 29823 votes. He polled 57004 votes in total while Bagri got 27181. Congress pick Haroon Yousuf was at the third spot with 13059 votes.

Ballimaran like Chandni Chowk seat stayed with AAP even as the party stares at a defeat in the national capital where BJP is set to make history, registering its first win in 27 years. Imran Hussain is a key member of AAP and is currently Minister of Food & Supply in CM Atishi's cabinet. He has a BBS from Jamia Milia Islamia.