Arvind Kejriwal Promises To Fix Delhi's Sewerage Issues; BJP Calls Him 'Failure'

Delhi: Days before the crucial Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a video message on Saturday, highlighted developmental activities carried out by his party in slum colonies to put an end to the sewerage problems. He assured voters that all issues would be resolved if AAP gets re-elected in Delhi.

"When our government was formed for the first time in 2015, we inherited many issues as a legacy. One of the biggest issues we had to solve was sewerage problem. There are 1792 'Kachhi colony' in Delhi. Before we came to power in 2015, no development was allowed in the slum colonies. People's lives were full of hassles. There were orders from Supreme Court, Central government. Gradually we started the sewerage work," said Kejriwal.

"In the last 10 years, in almost all the colonies of Delhi, we have laid sewer pipelines on a large scale, and only a few are left. Now, work is underway to connect every house to the sewer. After coming to power, we will also replace the old and outdated sewer lines with new ones to ensure a clean sewerage system," he assured.