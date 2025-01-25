Arvind Kejriwal Promises To Fix Delhi's Sewerage Issues; BJP Calls Him 'Failure'

Delhi: Days before the crucial Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a video message on Saturday, highlighted developmental activities carried out by his party in slum colonies to put an end to the sewerage problems. He assured voters that all issues would be resolved if AAP gets re-elected in Delhi.
"When our government was formed for the first time in 2015, we inherited many issues as a legacy. One of the biggest issues we had to solve was sewerage problem. There are 1792 'Kachhi colony' in Delhi. Before we came to power in 2015, no development was allowed in the slum colonies. People's lives were full of hassles. There were orders from Supreme Court, Central government. Gradually we started the sewerage work," said Kejriwal.
"In the last 10 years, in almost all the colonies of Delhi, we have laid sewer pipelines on a large scale, and only a few are left. Now, work is underway to connect every house to the sewer. After coming to power, we will also replace the old and outdated sewer lines with new ones to ensure a clean sewerage system," he assured.
AAP सरकार ने कच्ची कॉलोनियों में कराया विकास💯— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 25, 2025
👉 पिछले दस साल में हमने दिल्ली की लगभग सभी कॉलोनियों में सीवर की लाइन बिछाई है
👉 अब इन सीवर की पाइपलाइन को घरों से जोड़ा जा रहा है
👉 इसके साथ ही जहां भी सीवर ओवरफ्लो कर रहा है, वहां सफाई करायेंगे और समस्या से निजात दिलाएँगे… pic.twitter.com/Cl0QtUZMKr
In response, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "If any government has actually worked for development of Delhi, it was Sheila Dikshit's. In the past ten years, we saw only 'jumlas' and announcements. Arvind Kejriwal became the Chief Minister of Delhi by lying."
On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma, today carried a cut-out of Kejriwal for a dip in Yamuna River. The cut-out of Kejriwal also had a message: "Main fail ho gaya, mujhe vote mat dena, 2025 tak main Yamuna saaf nahi kar paya (I have failed. Don't vote for me as I failed to clean Yamuna river by 2025).
