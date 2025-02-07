Delhi Polls: Counting Tomorrow; Kejriwal Calls Meeting Of Party Contestants After Poaching Allegations

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of all his party's candidates a day before the counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Kejriwal on Thursday had accused the BJP of attempting to poach 16 of his party's candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly poll results on Saturday. He alleged that the AAP candidates received offers from the BJP with the promise of ministerial positions and Rs 15 crore each if they switched sides. AAP candidate from Sultanpur Majra Assembly seat Mukesh Ahlawat in a post on X claimed to have received a call and asked to switch sides for Rs 15 crore. I will die but will never leave Arvind Kejriwal. I got a call from this number. The caller said that his government is being formed and he will make me a minister and will also give me Rs 15 crore. Leave 'AAP' and come," Ahlawat wrote in his post.

On Thursday, Kejriwal had said within two hours, 16 of AAP's candidates had received similar calls. Referring to the BJP, he said, "If their party is getting more than 55 seats, then what is the need to call our candidates?" He said the exit poll which predicts absolute majority for BJP in Delhi is fake. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also took to X and said if BJP is set to win more than 50 seats, then why is the party trying to poach AAP's candidates. "This shows that the exit polls are a conspiracy to demoralise the MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party," she said.