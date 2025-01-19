ETV Bharat / state

Arvind Kejriwal Will Lose And His Deposit Will Be Forfeited: BJP's Pravesh Verma

New Delhi: BJP's candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency Pravesh Verma took a potshot at Aam Aadmi Party's convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by stating that the people are showing him black flags and demanding answers on jobs and other issues.

"Wherever Arvind Kejriwal is going, people are showing him black flags and demanding answers. If all of them are goons then it implies that all the people of Delhi are goons. Kejriwal's deposit will be forfeited this time. He will lose." Verma said, He said three youths of Valmiki community made the mistake of asking Kejriwal about jobs. "If anyone asks him (Kejriwal) anything, the AAP workers beat him up and say that Kejriwal was attacked. Neither the Election Commission nor the police is looking into this. I have filed a complaint with the Election Commission and a police complaint will also be filed against the youths. A case of attempt to murder will also be registered. Kejriwal should be arrested, his car seized and a case of attempt to murder filed against his driver," he said.

Verma further said local youths had dared to ask questions to Kejriwal and the latter had gestured to crush them under his car. Will Arvind Kejriwal crush the Dalit community in this way?," Verma asked.