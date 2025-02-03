ETV Bharat / state

AAP Will Win 55 Seats This Time, Claims Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP convener alleged BJP can manipulate 10% of votes through EVM tampering.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his party will win 55 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections
Arvind Kejriwal
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 3, 2025, 7:23 PM IST

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his party will win 55 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Addressing a roadshow in Kalkaji Assembly constituency, he said, "We will win 55 seats but if my mothers and sisters support us, we can reach 60. I appeal to my mothers and sisters to explain to the men in their families that BJP is a party of the rich. This election is of women. If women contribute, we will win more than 60 seats." Kejriwal further said, "BJP had beenclaiming that three seats of Aam Aadmi Party are stuck including New Delhi, Jangpura and Kalkaji. AAP is going to win these three seats with a historic margin."

Kejriwal said he came to know from sources that BJP can manipulate 10% of votes polled during the election through EVM tampering. "Vote in such large number that every vote goes to the broom (the symbol of AAP). If we get a lead of 15%, we will win by 5%. Give us a lead of more than 10% everywhere. The only way to deal with the EVM tampering is to vote in large numbers. We have created a website as a precaution. Taking lessons from the Maharashtra and Haryana elections, we have decided that on the night of February 5, we will upload details of every polling booth so that the EVMs cannot be tampered with. If there is any glitch in the EZVMs on the day of counting, you can match the numbers", he told the gathering.

Kejriwal said there is a storm of Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and BJP's seats are continuously decreasing. He took to X and wrote, "News is coming from all over Delhi. Delhiites are very angry with BJP's hooliganism. They do not want such Delhi. People from across Delhi are saying that we will vote for the party of honest people and not for goons. Some survey agencies say that due to this, BJP's votes have decreased further in the last few days."

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party had received 28 seats, BJP 31 and Congress eight. Aam Aadmi Party had then joined hands with Congress and formed the government in Delhi. After this, in the 2015 Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party won 67 seats while BJP won three and Congress nil. After this, in 2020 Aam Aadmi Party was successful in repeating its performance by winning 62 seats.

Similarly, in 2013, Congress got 24.55 per cent votes, AAP 29.49 per cent and BJP 33.07 per cent. In 2015, AAP got 54.34 per cent of votes, BJP 32.19 per cent and Congress 9.65 per cent. In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP got 53.57 per cent votes and BJP 38.51 per cent votes. At the same time, the vote share for Congress was 4.26 per cent.

TAGGED:

