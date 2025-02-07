AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal Asks Party Candidates To Stay United And Not Pay Attention To Exit Polls

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked his party's candidates to stay united and remain unfazed by the exit polls that have predicted an absolute majority for the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Kejriwal met all 70 candidates of AAP at his residence at 5 Firozeshah Road here and termed the exit poll the fixed poll of BJP. He reiterated that AAP will form the government in Delhi by winning over 50 seats. AAP candidate Akhilesh Pati Tripathi said Kejriwal asked the candidates to thank the people of Delhi. "Once again, the people of Delhi have voted for politics of work. This time too, the Aam Aadmi Party will form the government in Delhi with more than 50 seats. The BJP had launched its Operation Lotus and indulged in mud slinging," he said. Tripathi said AAP candidate Mukesh Ahlawat had received a call from an individual who asked him to switch sides for Rs 15 crore. "If BJP is winning then why are our MLAs being given such offers? BJP is nervous. It can go to any extent. We will stand with Kejriwal till death," he said.

Another AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar said he got to know at the meeting that such calls were received from 15 AAP candidates. "If BJP is getting more than 50 seats then why is it offering money to Aam Aadmi Party candidates. Aam Aadmi Party will form the government with full majority in Delhi. Kejriwal told us not to pay attention to the exit polls," he said. Similar views were echoed by yet another AAP candidate Deepak Singla who said BJP is doing dirty politics in Delhi.

Former motivational speaker and UPSC exam coach Awadh Ojha, who is contesting from Patparganj Assembly seat, said, "After the elections, we met our leader Arvind Kejriwal for the first time. All issues were discussed. Many candidates said they are getting calls from the Bharatiya Janata Party. They are being offered Rs 15 crore and ministerial berths. But we are Kejriwal's soldiers and no one can buy us. The exit poll is a fixed poll of the BJP. The Aam Aadmi Party will yet again form the government in Delhi." Somnath Bharti, AAP's candidate for Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency said the exit poll is not relevant. "The Aam Aadmi Party will form the government in Delhi for the fourth time under the leadership of Kejriwal. Because only Kejriwal can fulfill the promises we have made to the public. We hope that our MLAs will not break away because they are soldiers of Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal," he said.