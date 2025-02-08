Delhi Elections 2025: BJP's Neelam Pahalwan Set To Wrest Najafgarh Seat From AAP's Tarun Kumar

New Delhi: As the BJP swept the Delhi elections 2025, Najafgarh seat is one of the many upsets the ruling Aam Aadmi Party suffered with the BJP's Neelam Pahalwan set to wrest the seat from the AAP.
As per the latest ECI data, Neelam had secured 84569 votes at the end of 22 of the total 25 rounds leading AAP's Tarun Kumar by 23625 votes. Congress candidate Sushma Devi Yadav is a distant third with a mere 2500 votes.
The AAP, which won the Najafgarh seat in the 2015 and the 2020 Assembly elections, was aiming to score a hat trick. But this time the challenge for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is much bigger. While AAP has fielded Tarun Kumar, the BJP has fielded Neelam Pahalwan. The Congress nominee is Sushma Devi Yadav.
Najafgarh seat is located in the South-West district of Delhi and comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Delhi elections, the Najafgarh seat had a total of 251833 electors. Total number of valid votes was 162744. AAP nominee Kailash Gahlot won and became MLA. He secured a total of 81507 votes. BJP candidate Ajeet Singh Kharkhari stood second with a total of 75276 votes.
In the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, Najafgarh seat had a total of 232919 electors. Total number of valid votes was 160047. AAP candidate Kailash Gahlot won and became MLA. He secured a total of 55598 votes. Indian National Lok Dal candidate Bharat Singh stood second with a total of 54043 votes.
