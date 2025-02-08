ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP's Neelam Pahalwan Set To Wrest Najafgarh Seat From AAP's Tarun Kumar

BJP Candidate from Najafgarh Assembly Constituency, Neelam Krishan Pahalwan (M) shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote for the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: As the BJP swept the Delhi elections 2025, Najafgarh seat is one of the many upsets the ruling Aam Aadmi Party suffered with the BJP's Neelam Pahalwan set to wrest the seat from the AAP.

As per the latest ECI data, Neelam had secured 84569 votes at the end of 22 of the total 25 rounds leading AAP's Tarun Kumar by 23625 votes. Congress candidate Sushma Devi Yadav is a distant third with a mere 2500 votes.

The AAP, which won the Najafgarh seat in the 2015 and the 2020 Assembly elections, was aiming to score a hat trick. But this time the challenge for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is much bigger. While AAP has fielded Tarun Kumar, the BJP has fielded Neelam Pahalwan. The Congress nominee is Sushma Devi Yadav.