After AAP And Cong, BJP Likely To Announce Freebies For Delhi Voters

BJP is likely to announce free electricity scheme and a woman-centric initiative, resembling 'Ladli Behna Yojana', for Delhi voters.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 43 minutes ago

New Delhi: With both Congress and AAP announcing sops ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too is likely to announce a few free schemes for voters in its manifesto.

According to sources, the BJP can announce up to 300 units of free electricity per month for consumers in Delhi and 500 units of free electricity for religious places. The party can announce a special scheme for women empowerment in Delhi like the 'Ladli Behna Yojana'. This apart, the BJP can also promise to provide free clean pipeline water.

AAP has announced several schemes to woo voters, including 'Sanjeevani Yojana' for the elderly, insurance of Rs 2100 for women, Rs 10 lakh for auto drivers, allowance of Rs 18,000 for priests and granthis.

Congress too has left no stone unturned to woo voters. The grand old party has promised 'Pyaari Didi Yojana' for women in Delhi. Congress has said that if the party comes to power, this scheme will be implemented in the first cabinet meeting itself. The party also announced 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' that provides an insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh.

Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on February 5 for 70 Assembly seats and the results will be declared on February 8. AAP won the polls in 2020 by bagging 62 seats and in 2015, it had secured 67 seats.

