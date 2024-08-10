Delhi Education Dept Relieves 100 Principals, Other Teaching Staff From Non-teaching Work On Eve Of Manish Sisodia's Release

New Delhi: As former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also held the Education portfolio, walked out of jail on Friday, the event was preceded by a major reshuffle in the School Education Department with the Directorate of School Education relieving 100 Principals, vice principals and other teaching staff from the different departments and branches of the Directorate.

The principals and the teaching staff had been posted at the said offices rather than performing their teaching duties which had been adversely affecting the academic work at the respective schools.

According to the orders issued by the Additional Director of Education (Admin) of the Directorate of Education on August 8, 100 principals, vice principals and teachers working in government schools were performing duty on diverted capacity in different departments and branches of the Directorate instead of the school for years. The Directorate of Education has now issued orders to relieve them and send all these principals, vice principals and teachers back to their schools. Among these, there are 61 such teachers who have been performing non-teaching responsibilities instead of teaching for years.

Relieved From Office Work: It has been made clear and explicit in the orders that all the teachers including TGT, PGT, Physical Education Teacher, Assistant Teacher of different subjects currently working in the Directorate of Education (Headquarters), Regional Director (Education), District Office and Zonal Office have been transferred to their respective schools with immediate effect. They have been relieved from all the office work. Contract and guest teachers who are not included in the list have also been relieved to go to the respective schools with immediate effect without any exemption.

Review In December 2024: The department has also mentioned the Central Government's Matter Teaching Scheme, under which the National Mission for Mentoring was started. Those mentor teachers will remain in the scheme till December 2024 when a review will be done to relieve them. Besides, orders have also been issued that for the rest of the teachers posted at the headquarters, district and zonal level, the branch in-charge will submit a proposal within 30 days after reviewing their requirement. All the branch in-charges have to comply with the order issued for the teachers who have been sent back to their schools and the compliance report has to be submitted to the E-II branch within three days.