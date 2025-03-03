ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Drug Dealer Nabbed By J&K Police For Delivering Drugs Through Courier Service In Kashmir

A drug dealer from New Delhi was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Delhi Drug Dealer Nabbed By J&K Police For Delivering Drugs Through Courier Service In Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended a drug dealer from New Delhi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 3, 2025, 8:11 PM IST

Srinagar: A drug dealer from Delhi was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police in a narcotics case for delivering drugs in Kashmir through a courier service.

An official of Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the name of Mohammad Zaid, son of Mohammad Jameel, a resident of Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in New Delhi surfaced in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 case in Srinagar. He was instantly arrested and the Jammu and Kashmir Police has obtained his remand from the competent court.

In January, a team of Police Station Karan Nagar seized a large consignment of illegal contraband being transported through a courier service. The Police was carrying out investigations to trace the backward and forward supply chain of the illegal drugs, the police official added.

"J&K Police reiterates its commitment to go to the last mile and bring to justice anyone and everyone involved in drug peddling be he or she in any part of the world," he added.

