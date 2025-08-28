Delhi Lawyers Continue Protest Against LG's 'Arbitrary' Notification

New Delhi: The lawyers of Delhi's district courts continued their strike on Thursday against the “arbitrary” notification issued by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena allowing police officers to present evidence in courtrooms from police stations. The protesting lawyers announced a massive demonstration outside the LG's residence.

The lawyers, who are abstaining from work since August 22, are demanding the withdrawal of the August 13 issued by the Raj Bhavan.

The Coordination Committee of All Delhi Bar Associations has decided to completely abstain from work in all district courts on 28 and 29 August after a meeting held on Wednesday. The lawyers called the August 13 notification by the LG as being contrary to the circular issued by the Home Secretary of the Government of India on 15.07.2024.

“The notification is against the general public, so on August 29 at 12 noon, advocates of all the bar associations of Delhi/NCR will hold a massive demonstration outside the LG House to make the general public aware of this arbitrary decision,” a communique by the Coordination Committee of All Delhi Bar Associations said.

The protesting lawyers are holding a march from Tis Hazari Court to LG House. The New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) is also organizing an open discussion on this issue at the Patiala House Court Complex. They also marched towards the BJP head office from Rouse Avenue Court Complex as a mark of protest against the Rekha Gupta led administration.

Secretary of New Delhi Bar Association, Advocate Tarun Rana on Wednesday said they will not work based on assurances alone.

“From day one, we have said that mere assurances are not enough. It’s simple, we asked for the withdrawal of a notification that is illegal and against public interest. Only after that can we sit and discuss further," he told reporters here.

The lawyers have been on strike for the last five days against the notification issued by the Lieutenant Governor, which says that the statements of police officers will be recorded through video conferencing from the police station.