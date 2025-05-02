ETV Bharat / state

Delhi's 'DEVI Yojana' To Launch 400 Electric Buses Today; Know Route, Features And Purpose

New Delhi: At least 400 nine-meter-long electric buses will start operating in Delhi from Friday under the newly launched Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector or 'DEVI Yojana'. The Delhi government's initiative aims to improve last-mile public transportation across the city, especially in densely populated colonies and areas with narrow roads.

Officials said that the buses will be flagged off from the Kushak Nala DTC depot by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra, and Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh. The event was originally scheduled to launch on April 22, but was postponed due to the national mourning observed after the death of Pope Francis.

The DEVI Yojana is based on a plan initially drafted around three years ago during the Aam Admi Party's tenure, when it was known as the 'Mohalla Bus' project. However, with the change in administration, the new BJP government rebranded and implemented the scheme as 'DEVI'.

According to Transport Minister Pankaj Singh, the goal is to bring public transport closer to Delhi's residents. "Our aim is to ensure that no one has to walk more than 500 meters to access a public transport option, in line with international standards," he said. These buses are particularly suited for areas where regular 12-meter DTC buses cannot operate due to narrow lanes.