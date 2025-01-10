ETV Bharat / state

Dense Fog Blankets Delhi-NCR Again, AQI Drops To 'Severe' At 408, Flights, Trains Schedule Disrupted

People sit around a bonfire to keep themselves warm on a cold winter evening, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Normal life is thrown out of gear in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday after dense fog enveloped the region, reducing visibility to zero and severely affecting flight and train operations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a moderate to very dense fog warning for many parts of North India, including Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The capital's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 408 around 6 a.m., dropping to the 'severe' category from 'very poor', according to the data on the Central Pollution Control Board website. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), in an update issued around 6 a.m. on Friday, said the flight departures have been "impacted" due to dense fog.

Aviation website Flightradar24 said flight delays averaged 41 minutes. The DIAL, however, reassured travellers that CAT III-compliant flights can land and depart from the airport. In the past few weeks, thick fog in North India has cancelled or delayed hundreds of flights and trains.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. According to the IMD, Delhi's minimum temperature was 9.6 degrees Celsius.