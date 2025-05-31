4 Including 3 Children Injured In Cylinder Explosion At Delhi's Sundar Nagari Area

New Delhi: A massive explosion took place in a warehouse in the Sundar Nagari area of ​​Nand Nagari police station area of ​​Delhi on Saturday evening during the repair of a CNG cylinder. The explosion was so powerful that the iron door of the warehouse broke. Three innocent children playing nearby and a labourer working in the warehouse were injured in the incident. As soon as the information was received, the police and fire brigade team reached the spot and admitted all the injured to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden. Their condition is said to be critical.

North East Delhi DCP Ashish Mishra said that the age of the injured children was said to be 4, 7 and 9 years respectively, who are siblings. In this accident, a labourer working in the warehouse, Arshad (age 25 years, resident of Sundar Nagari) was also seriously injured. The DCP said that the accident took place around 4:33 pm in a warehouse, where the work of repairing and storing old CNG cylinders was done.

As soon as the information was received, the Nand Nagari police station reached the spot and immediately took all the injured to GTB Hospital, where their treatment has been going on. It is being said that the injured Arshad was repairing the cylinder when the explosion occurred. After the incident, the crime and forensic teams reached the spot and started the investigation.

Initial investigation has revealed that old CNG cylinders were being repaired in the warehouse without taking safety precautions. The police have registered a case against the warehouse owner under sections like negligence and endangering life and have started legal action. At the same time, there is an atmosphere of panic among the people nearby after the accident.

The local residents said that this warehouse was involved in such illegal activities for a long time, and no action was taken though complaints were made. The police are now investigating the details of the warehouse operator.