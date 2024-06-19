ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CS Naresh Kumar, At Loggerheads with AAP, Gets Additional Charge Of NDMC Chairperson

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 19, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

The 1987-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, who has consistently been at loggerheads with the AAP Delhi government since he was appointed Delhi chief secretary in April 2022, had retired in November 2023 following which he was given two back-to-back extensions.

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar
Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given additional charge of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairperson to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar for two months, an official order said.

Kumar is a 1987-batch AGMUT IAS officer and has previously also served as the NDMC chairman. "I am directed to say that with the approval of the Competent Authority, it is decided to assign the charge of Chairperson, New Delhi Municipal Council to... Naresh Kumar, IAS (AGMUT: 1987), Chief Secretary of Govt. of NCT of Delhi, in addition to his existing charges, with immediate effect for a term not exceeding 02 months from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier," read the communication from the MHA to the principal secretary to the Lt Governor.

Last month, the Centre had extended the service of Kumar for a further period of three months. Kumar, at loggerheads with the AAP government in Delhi, was given his first extension in November 2023, following a Supreme Court order. Kumar, who was due to retire on November 30, 2023, was given a six months extension.

