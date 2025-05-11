Delhi Crime Branch Officials Nab Two Drug Smugglers

New Delhi: The Crime Branch officials of Delhi Police have nabbed two international drug smugglers and have recovered 365.03 kg of ganja (cannabis) from them. The cache, which is said to be worth Rs 1 crore, was being transported from Odisha to the national capital in a false chamber of a truck.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harsh Indora disclosed that a team led by Inspector Sanjay Kaushik was tracking the movement of the truck after receiving a tip off. The Police team was keeping track of the vehicle movement through toll plazas besides the mobile location and call details of its passengers.

In order to cover the smell of ganja and avoid any suspicion, paper rolls were allegedly loaded into the truck on its journey from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand to Delhi.

The DCP said the truck was intercepted near Kali Mata Mandir road in Rohini area of Delhi. During the investigations a false chamber was discovered just behind the cabin where the cache was hidden in sacks. The Police arrested two residents of Sonipat identified as Deepak and Sunil.

It was found that the two accused had been asked by their acquaintance Sanjeev Rana to transport the psychoactive drug to Delhi. The truck is registered in the name of Sunil Malik and had been sent to Kolkata on the pretext of delivering chips. The drug consignment was loaded in the vehicle on the way back.

On the other hand Deepak has been driving heavy vehicles for the last one decade. His accomplice Sunil has studied up to Class 12 and has been found involved in drug smuggling for the first time. The two have allegedly confessed that they were supposed to deliver the consignment to a contact in Delhi.