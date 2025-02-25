ETV Bharat / state

Land-For-Jobs 'Scam': Delhi Court Summons Former Rail Minister Lalu Prasad, Son, Daughter

Delhi HC issued fresh summonses to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo's younger son and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Feb 25, 2025, 11:50 AM IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned former Union rail minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the land-for-jobs "scam". Special Judge Vishal Gogne also summoned Prasad's son and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav, and daughter Hema Yadav.

The judge issued fresh summonses to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo's younger son and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. The accused have been directed to appear before the court on March 11.

The case is related to Group D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the Indian Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Prasad's tenure as Union rail minister between 2004 and 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, according to officials.

A case was registered on May 18, 2022, against Prasad and others, including his wife, two daughters, unidentified public officials and private persons.

