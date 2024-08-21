ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Seeks NIA Response On Jailed Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid's Bail Plea

author img

By PTI

Published : Aug 21, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, was arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. He defeated former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in Baramulla in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid
Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid (ANI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court has sought the National Investigation Agency's response to an application filed by jailed Kashmiri parliamentarian Rashid Engineer seeking regular bail.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, was arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. He defeated former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in Baramulla in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh issued notice to the NIA on August 20 and directed it to file its response by August 28.

The court had earlier granted Rashid custody parole to take the oath of office on July 5. Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was charged by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the alleged terror funding case. He is at present lodged in Tihar jail.

The former MLA's name cropped up during the investigation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who was arrested by the NIA for allegedly funding terrorist groups and separatists in the Valley.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against several individuals, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in the case. Malik was awarded life imprisonment by a trial court in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Read More

  1. Omar Abdullah Calls for Justice and Amnesty for Imprisoned Kashmiris
  2. Omar Should Have Contested From Srinagar, Would Have Been Asset In Parliament: Karan Singh
  3. After Baramulla Drubbing, Omar Abdullah's X Post Linking Er Rashid's Victory with 'Revival of Secessionism' Draws Flak

New Delhi: A Delhi court has sought the National Investigation Agency's response to an application filed by jailed Kashmiri parliamentarian Rashid Engineer seeking regular bail.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, was arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. He defeated former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in Baramulla in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh issued notice to the NIA on August 20 and directed it to file its response by August 28.

The court had earlier granted Rashid custody parole to take the oath of office on July 5. Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was charged by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the alleged terror funding case. He is at present lodged in Tihar jail.

The former MLA's name cropped up during the investigation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who was arrested by the NIA for allegedly funding terrorist groups and separatists in the Valley.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against several individuals, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in the case. Malik was awarded life imprisonment by a trial court in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Read More

  1. Omar Abdullah Calls for Justice and Amnesty for Imprisoned Kashmiris
  2. Omar Should Have Contested From Srinagar, Would Have Been Asset In Parliament: Karan Singh
  3. After Baramulla Drubbing, Omar Abdullah's X Post Linking Er Rashid's Victory with 'Revival of Secessionism' Draws Flak

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAILED KASHMIR MPNIASHEIKH ABDUL RASHIDENGINEER RASHID BAIL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis: Memorials Honouring India's Bangladesh Liberation War At Risk

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.