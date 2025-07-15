Delhi Court Reserves Order Over Terror Funding Accused Kashmir MP's Plea To Attend Parliament

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court has reserved the decision on the demand to release terror funding case accused Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid on custody parole to participate in the upcoming session of Parliament.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jeet Singh has reserved the decision after hearing the arguments of both the sides. Engineer Rashid has demanded custody parole to participate in the monsoon session of Parliament starting from July 21.

The lawyer appearing on behalf of Engineer Rashid said that Engineer Rashid is an MP from Baramulla and the population of Baramulla is 45 percent of the total population of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the representation of such a large population cannot be kept vacant. He demanded that Engineer Rashid be released on custody parole. Rashid is currently in judicial custody. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had allowed Engineer Rashid to participate in the Parliament session from March 26 to April 4.

On March 25, the Delhi High Court had allowed Engineer Rashid to participate in the Parliament session. Rashid won the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency by defeating former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by a heavy margin of votes while contesting from jail. He was arrested by the NIA in 2016.

On March 16, 2022, the Patiala House Court had ordered framing of charges against Hafiz Saeed, Syed Salahuddin, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah and Masrat Alam, Rashid Engineer, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Bitta Karate, Aftab Ahmed Shah, Avtar Ahmed Shah, Naeem Khan, Bashir Ahmed Butt alias Peer Saifullah and other accused. According to the NIA, organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, JKLF, Jaish-e-Mohammed, in collaboration with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, carried out attacks and violence on civilians and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The All Party Hurriyat Conference was established in 1993 to carry out separatist activities, the NIA said.

According to the NIA, Hafiz Saeed, along with the leaders of the Hurriyat Conference, transacted funds through hawala and other channels to carry out terrorist activities. They used this money to spread unrest in the valley, attack security forces, burn schools and damage public property. After receiving information about this, the NIA had registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and several sections of the UAPA.