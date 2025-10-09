ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Rejects Sitharaman's Plea To Restrain AAP's Somnath Bharti From Representing Wife In Defamation Case

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday rejected Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's plea to withdraw the power of attorney granted to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti in a criminal defamation case filed against her by his wife Lipika Mitra.

The order was passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dalal.

During the hearing, advocate Zoheb Hussain, representing Sitharaman, argued that since Somnath Bharti is the husband of the complainant, his presence as her legal representative creates a conflict of interest. He added that Bharti's own reputation was linked to the case, making him a potential witness. Hussain also claimed that allowing Bharti to represent his wife would be a violation of rules of Bar Council of India.

However, the court dismissed the objection, citing that every lawyer is first and foremost an officer of the court, and if any professional misconduct occurs, it is for the Bar Council of India and the Delhi Bar Council to take appropriate action.

In a separate matter, the court also rejected Lipika Mitra's request to withdraw a Rs 5000 fine earlier imposed on her for failing to appear in court on a previous hearing date.