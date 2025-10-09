Delhi Court Rejects Sitharaman's Plea To Restrain AAP's Somnath Bharti From Representing Wife In Defamation Case
A Delhi court refused to allow Nirmala Sitharaman's application seeking directions to restrain AAP's Somnath Bharti from appearing for his wife in a defamation case.
New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday rejected Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's plea to withdraw the power of attorney granted to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti in a criminal defamation case filed against her by his wife Lipika Mitra.
The order was passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dalal.
During the hearing, advocate Zoheb Hussain, representing Sitharaman, argued that since Somnath Bharti is the husband of the complainant, his presence as her legal representative creates a conflict of interest. He added that Bharti's own reputation was linked to the case, making him a potential witness. Hussain also claimed that allowing Bharti to represent his wife would be a violation of rules of Bar Council of India.
However, the court dismissed the objection, citing that every lawyer is first and foremost an officer of the court, and if any professional misconduct occurs, it is for the Bar Council of India and the Delhi Bar Council to take appropriate action.
In a separate matter, the court also rejected Lipika Mitra's request to withdraw a Rs 5000 fine earlier imposed on her for failing to appear in court on a previous hearing date.
Earlier, on May 23, the court had issued a notice to Nirmala Sitharaman after hearing Lipika Mitra's complaint. In her petition, Mitra had alleged that Sitharaman made defamatory remarks about her in the print and electronic media during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
According to the complaint, Sitharaman, on May 17, 2024, publicly mentioned the marital dispute between Lipika Mitra and Somnath Bharti to gain political mileage. Mitra contended that the remarks were made deliberately to tarnish Bharti's image and influence voters in the New Delhi constituency, from where Bharti contested as the AAP candidate.
In the petition, Mitra claimed that Sitharaman's comments caused personal distress to her and were aimed at politically harming her husband. She, therefore, urged the court to direct Sitharaman to restrain from making such statements in the future and also withdraw her previous remarks.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November 1, 2025.
