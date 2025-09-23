ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Refuses To Transfer Newslaundry, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta’s Appeals In Adani Case

New Delhi: The Principal District and Sessions Judge at Delhi’s Rohini Court on Tuesday rejected a request to transfer the appeals filed by journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and digital news platform Newslaundry against an order restraining them from publishing allegedly defamatory material about industrialist Gautam Adani’s Adani Enterprises.

Judge Gurvinder Pal Singh ruled that since arguments had already been heard in both petitions, the same judge would continue with the proceedings. He referred the appeals to the court of Additional District Judge (ADJ) Sunil Chaudhary for hearing on September 24.

Pranjoy Guha Thakurta's counsel said that difficulty may arise if there are inconsistencies between the orders passed by Judge Chaudhary and Judge Aggarwal, who had earlier stayed the reporting ban. In response, the principal judge asked the counsel to submit Aggarwal’s order, saying that Chaudhary “will have benefit of other court."

On September 6, Senior Civil Judge Anuj Kumar Singh ordered the deletion of all reports and videos related to Adani. Following this, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting sent notices to all relevant journalists, asking them to delete the videos from the YouTube channels, including News Laundry, Abhisar Sharma, Dhruv Rathee, Ravish Kumar Official, The Deshbhakt, Deepak Sharma, Pragya Ka Panna, Ajit Anjum, HW News English, and Pranjay Online.