Delhi Court Recommends Sending Terror Case Against Engineer Rashid To MP-MLA Court

New Delhi: The Patiala House on Thursday recommended transferring a case about Jammu and Kashmir terror funding to a designated MP-MLA court after observing that one of the accused, Engineer Rashid, was now a member of Parliament.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh, who was hearing Rashid’s regular bail plea, transferred the case file to the District Judge, asking him to decide on the matter and transferring the case to the court designated to try the lawmaker. The district judge will likely hear them on November 25.

Earlier, the court had postponed its decision several times, including on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rashid won the Lok Sabha election 2024 by defeating former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by about one lakh votes on the Baramulla seat.