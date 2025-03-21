ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Junks Engineer Rashid's Bail Plea In Terror Funding Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail application of Lok Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, Engineer Rashid, in a terror funding case. Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh said, "The bail plea dismissed."

Rashid has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case.

The trial court had on September 10 granted interim bail to Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popular as Engineer Rashid, to enable him to campaign for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The judge also previously extended Rashid's interim bail till October 28 on the grounds of his father's health, after the NIA said it had verified the documents and it was not opposing the plea.

Elections to the 90-member J&K Assembly were held in three phases from September 18 to October 1. The results were declared on October 8 in which the National Conference-Congress alliance attained a clear majority with 48 seats.

The Delhi High Court is also likely to consider on March 25 Rashid's plea to attend the ongoing Parliament session. Rashid has challenged a March 10 order of the trial court, refusing him custody parole or interim bail to attend Lok Sabha proceedings till April 4. In the reply filed to the appeal on March 17, the NIA said Rashid couldn't be allowed to use his status as an MP to "get away from the rigours of imprisonment".