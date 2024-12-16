ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Issues Defamation Notice To Bansuri Swaraj, Asks Her To Appear On Dec 20

Satyendra Jain filed a defamation complaint against Bansuri Swaraj, accusing her of making derogatory statements against him during a TV interview on October 5, 2023.

Delhi Court Issues Defamation Notice To Bansuri Swaraj, Asks Her To Appear On Dec 20
Bansuri Swaraj (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has issued a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed by former Delhi government minister and AAP leader Satyendra Jain against her.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal took cognizance of the complaint and asked her to appear before it on December 20.

Jain has filed a petition, alleging that Swaraj made derogatory statements to tarnish his image during a television interview on October 5, 2023. He said that Swaraj had alleged that Rs 3 crore in cash along with 1.8 kg of gold and 133 gold coins were found from his house. The petition further stated that Swaraj had called him corrupt and fake.

Jain said Swaraj's statements were aimed at defaming him and were false and baseless. In his petition, Jain said that Swaraj's sole motive was to gain an undue political advantage. He said that the interview was watched by millions of people and the BJP leader made an attempt to tarnish his image.

Notably, disproportionate assets and money laundering cases are on against Jain, who was arrested on May 30, 2022 and released on bail on October 18.

Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is a Supreme Court lawyer and entered politics in 2024 by winning the Lok Sabha polls on a BJP ticket.

Read more

  1. Bansuri, the Swaraj scion, Casts Vote Accompanied By Father, Urges All To Vote for 'Viksit Bharat'
  2. He Was Honest and Not Corrupt: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh's Mother after He Gets Bail

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has issued a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed by former Delhi government minister and AAP leader Satyendra Jain against her.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal took cognizance of the complaint and asked her to appear before it on December 20.

Jain has filed a petition, alleging that Swaraj made derogatory statements to tarnish his image during a television interview on October 5, 2023. He said that Swaraj had alleged that Rs 3 crore in cash along with 1.8 kg of gold and 133 gold coins were found from his house. The petition further stated that Swaraj had called him corrupt and fake.

Jain said Swaraj's statements were aimed at defaming him and were false and baseless. In his petition, Jain said that Swaraj's sole motive was to gain an undue political advantage. He said that the interview was watched by millions of people and the BJP leader made an attempt to tarnish his image.

Notably, disproportionate assets and money laundering cases are on against Jain, who was arrested on May 30, 2022 and released on bail on October 18.

Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is a Supreme Court lawyer and entered politics in 2024 by winning the Lok Sabha polls on a BJP ticket.

Read more

  1. Bansuri, the Swaraj scion, Casts Vote Accompanied By Father, Urges All To Vote for 'Viksit Bharat'
  2. He Was Honest and Not Corrupt: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh's Mother after He Gets Bail

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BANSURI SWARAJDEFAMATION COMPLAINTDEFAMATION NOTICE TO BANSURI SWARAJBANSURI SWARAJ DEFAMATION NOTICE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.