Delhi Court Issues Defamation Notice To Bansuri Swaraj, Asks Her To Appear On Dec 20

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has issued a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed by former Delhi government minister and AAP leader Satyendra Jain against her.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal took cognizance of the complaint and asked her to appear before it on December 20.

Jain has filed a petition, alleging that Swaraj made derogatory statements to tarnish his image during a television interview on October 5, 2023. He said that Swaraj had alleged that Rs 3 crore in cash along with 1.8 kg of gold and 133 gold coins were found from his house. The petition further stated that Swaraj had called him corrupt and fake.

Jain said Swaraj's statements were aimed at defaming him and were false and baseless. In his petition, Jain said that Swaraj's sole motive was to gain an undue political advantage. He said that the interview was watched by millions of people and the BJP leader made an attempt to tarnish his image.

Notably, disproportionate assets and money laundering cases are on against Jain, who was arrested on May 30, 2022 and released on bail on October 18.

Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is a Supreme Court lawyer and entered politics in 2024 by winning the Lok Sabha polls on a BJP ticket.