Delhi Court Grants Bail To AAP Leader Atishi In Defamation Case

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate Tanya Bamniyal granted bail to Atishi on a bail bond of Rs 20000 and surety bond of the same amount in the defamation case filed by BJP leader and media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

New Delhi: In a major relief to Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi, the Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has granted her bail in the defamation case against BJP leader and media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor. The court has listed the matter for August 8.

The court granted bail to the AAP leader on a bail bond of Rs 20000 and one surety of the like amount . BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor had filed a defamation case against Atishi over allegations of poaching AAP MLAs. The court had summoned her in this connection. She appeared in the Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday after which the court granted her bail.

Atishi had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party that the party had offered her and many of her MLAs to join the BJP. In case of not joining the BJP, they were threatened with arrest by the ED, she said.

Following the AAP leader's allegations, BJP leader and media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor had approached the court on April 29, this year against Atishi. Kapoor, in his plea, said that the AAP leaders had resorted to allegations after the case was registered by the CBI and ED regarding the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy against the party leaders. The court had on May 28 issued summons to Atishi in the defamation case.

