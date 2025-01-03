ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Convicts Former BJP MLA For Leading Mob, Attacking Authorities

New Delhi: A Delhi court has convicted former BJP MLA Neel Daman Khatri and his associate on charges of rioting and assaulting public servants after a mob they allegedly led pelted stones on a demolition team in Narela area in the national capital.

Special judge Vishal Gogne observed the riotous mob knew the identity and purpose of the government officials. "Being the former MLA, Khatri was not only identified by all these witnesses as having either led or accompanied the crowd but was also in the nature of a leader per se… His peculiar position as a former MLA denies him the benefit of being viewed as a lay bystander or participant," held the court.

The case was against Khatri, Joginder Dahiya, accused of leading a mob of around 250 people against government officials carrying out a demolishing drive on November 14, 2014, and four others.

In a 56-page verdict dated December 24, the court said, "Accused Neel Daman Khatri and Joginder Dahiya are convicted under Sections 143 (member of unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) read with Sections 149 (unlawful assembly), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) read with Section 149 of the IPC."

The court, however, acquitted Raj Kumar, Surender, Praveen and Bhim Sen saying there was no evidence to prove that they were members of an unlawful assembly or caused injuries to police officials.