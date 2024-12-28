ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Acquits Three In Attempt To Murder Case, Says Prosecution Failed To Prove Charges

In order dated December 16, court said victim and complainant were star witnesses of prosecution's case but they turned hostile and denied having identified accused.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: A court here has acquitted three men in a 2018 attempt to murder and criminal intimidation case, saying the prosecution "miserably failed" to prove the charges against them.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Pahuja was hearing the case against the three accused. The FIR in the case was registered at Malviya Nagar police station under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act. According to the prosecution, the accused fired in the air in front of the victim's house and threatened him on May 14, 2018.

In an order dated December 16, the court said the victim and the complainant (victim's relative) were the star witnesses of the prosecution's case but they turned hostile and denied having identified the accused.

"Even during their cross-examination, the prosecution witnesses failed to identify the accused persons as the perpetrators of the crime and also denied all the suggestions put to them concerning attributing the role of the accused persons in the present case," it said.

The court also said that there was no evidence to establish the charges under the Arms Act. "This court is of the view that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove its case due to lack of any cogent evidence lead on the record. Accordingly, accused persons namely Manoj Hathori, Nikhil and Rakesh alias Raka are hereby acquitted of all the charges levelled against them," the judge said.

TAGGED:

