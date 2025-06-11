Delhi Court Acquits 12 Persons Accused Of Killing Youth During 2020 Riots, One Convicted For 'Inciting Communal Violence'

New Delhi: The Karkardooma Court in Delhi on Wednesday acquitted 12 persons accused of killing a youth during the 2020 riots in North-East Delhi, citing lack of evidence and contradictions in the statements of witnesses.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachal said the investigating agency failed to prove the charges of murder, rioting, criminal conspiracy to murder and destruction of evidence against the accused.

Those acquitted in the murder case include Lokesh Kumar Solanki, Pankaj Sharma, Sumit Chaudhary, Ankit Chaudhary, Prince, Rishabh Chaudhary, Jatin Sharma, Vivek Panchal, Himanshu Thakur, Tinku Arora, Sandeep Thakur Sahil alias Babu. The court prounounced acquittal giving the benefit of doubt to all these accused. The court also observed that there are contradictions in the statements of the witnesses presented by the investigating agency during the trial.

However, the court convicted Lokesh Solanki, under sections 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, for allegedly inciting communal violence during the riots.

On March 1, 2020, Delhi Police received information via phone call that the body of a youth was found in a drain near Ganga Public School. Gokalpuri police immediately launched an investigation by registering an FIR under sections including murder, criminal conspiracy to murder and destruction of evidence.

A week later, on March 9, one Mohammad Tahseen and his family members reached Gokalpuri police station to file a missing complaint. Tahseen informed police that in the morning of February 25, his son Aas Mohammad had left the house for some work, but he did not return. When police showed them the body, they confirmed him as Aas Mohammad.

Delhi Police filed the first chargesheet in this case on August 19, 2020. The court had framed charges against all 12 accused on April 4, 2022. During the trial of this case, Delhi Police had recorded the statements of 32 witnesses.

Notably, as many as 53 people were killed while around 200 were injured in the riots that broke out in North-East Delhi in 2020.