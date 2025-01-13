ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Cops On Trail Of Accused Attacked In Uttar Pradesh

Bareilly: The members of the Narcotics Cell of Delhi Police came under attack from women of Guldia village of Mirganj police station area of ​ Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night and attackers freed an accused who was hiding in the area. According to sources, the Delhi Police team reached to catch ab accused with a constable from local police station.

Earlier, the police arrested the accused from his house but the women from there protested and overpowered the cops. In a short while, the women of the surrounding area also gathered and started creating a ruckus.

During the scuffle, someone closed the door of the house from outside purportedly to block the movement of cops, sources said. As a result, the police team got trapped inside. According to a police source, the women present at the spot attacked a constable.