Delhi Cops On Trail Of Accused Attacked In Uttar Pradesh

The police arrested the accused from his house but the women from there protested and overpowered the cops.

Women Attack Delhi Police Team On Trail Of Accused In Uttar Pradesh, Free Him
Published : Jan 13, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

Bareilly: The members of the Narcotics Cell of Delhi Police came under attack from women of Guldia village of Mirganj police station area of ​ Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night and attackers freed an accused who was hiding in the area. According to sources, the Delhi Police team reached to catch ab accused with a constable from local police station.

Earlier, the police arrested the accused from his house but the women from there protested and overpowered the cops. In a short while, the women of the surrounding area also gathered and started creating a ruckus.

During the scuffle, someone closed the door of the house from outside purportedly to block the movement of cops, sources said. As a result, the police team got trapped inside. According to a police source, the women present at the spot attacked a constable.

Police official Anjani Kumar Tiwari confirmed the incident and said that the matter is being investigated. Taking advantage of the ruckus, the accused escaped from the spot. Soon after receiving the information, a police team from Mirganj police station reached the spot and saved the Delhi Police team from further attack.

On Sunday, Mirganj Police reached the village again for investigation and found that the accused family vacated their house. Police officer Siddharth Singh Tomar said the Delhi Police team marked its arrival and departure at the local police station.

