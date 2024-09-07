ETV Bharat / state

Hit by Car in Delhi's Connaught Place, Man Dragged for 10 Metres on Road Before Death

By PTI

Lekhraj, a 45-year-old homeless man, was killed in Connaught Place after being hit and dragged by a car driven by Shivam Dubey. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, resulted in Dubey fleeing the scene but being arrested the next day with the aid of CCTV footage.

Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: A man was killed after allegedly being hit by a car and dragged by it for around 10 metres in Connaught Place, officials said on Saturday. The driver of the car, who allegedly fled the spot after the incident on Wednesday, was arrested the next day, they said.

After being hit by the car, Lekhraj (45), a homeless man, was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead, they added. According to a police officer, the driver, Shivam Dubey, 28, was tracked down with the help of CCTV footage.

Dubey, a native of Madhya Pradesh, borrowed a car from a friend in south Delhi's Mahipalpur to meet someone in Connaught Place on Wednesday, the officer said.

On his way back around 3.25 pm, the car driven by him allegedly hit Lekhraj who was crossing the road near Barakhamba Radial Road at Connaught Place's outer circle. Lekhraj got stuck under the car's wheels but Dubey allegedly kept driving the vehicle, the officer said.

After being dragged for around 10 metres, Dubey allegedly fled the spot leaving Lekhraj on the road. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

After fleeing from the Connaught Place area, Dubey handed over the car back to his friend. CCTVs were checked and the owner of the car was identified. Subsequently, Dubey was arrested and booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the officer said.

Police said the car which was involved in the accident has also been impounded. Further investigations were on, they said.

