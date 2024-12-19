Delhi Congress Chief Targets AAP Over Announcement On Free Healthcare For Elderly

New Delhi: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav has targeted AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal over the announcement of free treatment for senior citizens ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Kejriwal on Wednesday announced free treatment for senior citizens above 60 years of age in Delhi under 'Sanjeevani Yojana'.

Attacking the AAP chief over the pre-poll announcement, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav said that Arvind Kejriwal was “so afraid of losing the elections in Delhi that he is trying his best to mislead the people of Delhi by making new election announcements for women, senior citizens, youth and the poor every day”.

“Sanjeevani Yojana for people above 60 years of age is completely a policy to play with the emotions of the senior citizens and garner votes from them. Because the pension that lakhs of senior citizens are not getting regularly, it is almost stopped. Recently, it was announced to give a grant of Rs 2100 to women, but even after 2-3 days of registration, no action is being taken,” Yadav said.

The Delhi Congress Chief alleged that the schemes run by 'Samajik Suvidha Sangam' of the then Sheila Dikshit government were “completely stopped by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in May 2016”.

“More than 500 government dispensaries and 116 gender resource centers were closed on Kejriwal's single order and facilities being provided to lakhs of Delhiites were snatched away and mohalla clinics were opened in the houses of his workers, where even medicines for minor ailments are not available,” Yadav said.

Counting the welfare schemes of the previous Congress government in the national capital, Yadav said that to reduce the pressure on hospitals, the Congress government had opened “such a large number of dispensaries, on an average 6-7 in every assembly, where medicines, health facilities and all kinds of tests were also done and the employees under the government through 116 GRCs used to provide information about government schemes to the needy people of Delhi so that people could get the benefits of government schemes”.

“In 2013-14, the Congress government increased the health budget by 33 percent, from Rs 1872 crores to Rs 2490 crores. It also included a proposal to open 7 more dispensaries,” he said.