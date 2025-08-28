Delhi Colleges Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails, Cops Suspect Sender Used VPN

New Delhi: Over 20 colleges across Delhi, including Jesus and Mary College in Chanakyapuri, received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, police said. A thorough investigation was launched and the calls were declared a hoax later, they added.

On information, Delhi Police teams reached the colleges along with bomb and dog squads. During the search operation, no suspicious item or explosive material was found inside the campuses. It is suspected that the sender of the email may have used a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to mask their identity. Probe is on to trace the source of the email, they said.

Notably, several schools, colleges and hospitals of Delhi have received bomb threats in recent months, triggering response from authorities. On August 20 alone, around 50 schools across the national capital received bomb threat emails and Delhi Investigations into the matter is presently underway.

According to Delhi Police, a group named 'Terrorisers 111' sent bomb threat emails to many schools demanding USD 25,000. It was also found that the group had demanded USD 5000 in cryptocurrency in bomb threats issued on August 18. Investigations revealed that bulk emails were sent to various schools threatening to detonate bombs within 48 hours.

The email stated that bombs had been planted in the classrooms, auditoriums and staff rooms that can cause maximum casualties. Also, it claimed that their IT systems had been breached and they were under constant surveillance. The group then asked the schools to transfer USD 2000 to Ethereum address within 48 hours failing which, the bombs will be detonated, the email stated adding, payment is the only option to prevent disaster.