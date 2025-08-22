ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CM To Resume Official Engagements Today

Delhi CM was assaulted by a 41-year-old man from Rajkot, identified as Rajeshbhai Khimji, during a 'Jan Sunwai' session at her camp office on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses during the Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, August 15, 2025.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses during the Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, August 15, 2025. (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 22, 2025 at 7:42 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who was confined to her residence after the attack on her, is likely to resume her official engagements from Friday, officials said. Gupta, who has been staying in her official residence in Civil Lines since the attack on Wednesday morning, is also likely to return to her office at the Delhi Secretariat, the officials added further.

The chief minister was assaulted by a 41-year-old man from Rajkot, identified as Rajeshbhai Khimji, during a 'Jan Sunwai' session at her camp office. The accused was arrested, and a case under various charges, including attempt to murder, was registered against him. The officials at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that Gupta will attend an event, 'Vastrika', at the garment hub of Delhi, Gandhi Nagar, at 11.30 am on Friday.

She will also attend the grand finale of 'Ideathon', an event by the industries department, at the Ashok Hotel in Chanakyapuri at 4 pm, they added. Earlier in the day, Gupta asserted that her 'Jan Sunwai' programme will be held in every assembly constituency and will not be restricted to her residence only.

Stressing that every moment of her life is dedicated to Delhi, she said, "Despite all these unexpected blows, I will never abandon Delhi." Recalling her father's teachings, she noted that women possess double the strength to overcome difficulties and must endure countless tests to prove themselves. "I am ready too," she emphasised.

Read More

  1. Centre Grants Z-Category Security To Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Day After Attack On Her
  2. 'My Son Mentally Unstable, Might Have Done It Out Of Anger...': Mother Of Delhi CM's 'Attacker'

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who was confined to her residence after the attack on her, is likely to resume her official engagements from Friday, officials said. Gupta, who has been staying in her official residence in Civil Lines since the attack on Wednesday morning, is also likely to return to her office at the Delhi Secretariat, the officials added further.

The chief minister was assaulted by a 41-year-old man from Rajkot, identified as Rajeshbhai Khimji, during a 'Jan Sunwai' session at her camp office. The accused was arrested, and a case under various charges, including attempt to murder, was registered against him. The officials at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that Gupta will attend an event, 'Vastrika', at the garment hub of Delhi, Gandhi Nagar, at 11.30 am on Friday.

She will also attend the grand finale of 'Ideathon', an event by the industries department, at the Ashok Hotel in Chanakyapuri at 4 pm, they added. Earlier in the day, Gupta asserted that her 'Jan Sunwai' programme will be held in every assembly constituency and will not be restricted to her residence only.

Stressing that every moment of her life is dedicated to Delhi, she said, "Despite all these unexpected blows, I will never abandon Delhi." Recalling her father's teachings, she noted that women possess double the strength to overcome difficulties and must endure countless tests to prove themselves. "I am ready too," she emphasised.

Read More

  1. Centre Grants Z-Category Security To Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Day After Attack On Her
  2. 'My Son Mentally Unstable, Might Have Done It Out Of Anger...': Mother Of Delhi CM's 'Attacker'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHIATTACK ON REKHA GUPTAATTACK ON DELHI CMDELHI CM REKHA GUPTA ATTACKDELHI CM REKHA GUPTA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Jammu Kashmir Boy Finds Voice After 8 Years Of Silence, Courtesy Of Army Doctor

Village Of Flute Makers In Bihar Symbolizes Social Interdependence On Janamashtmi

Interview | Vocalist Jashan Bhumkar On Reimagining Raag Megh Malhar As A Modern Indie-Pop Song For Monsoon

Empty Tables In Kashmir: Employment and Business Suffer After Rotten Meat Seizures

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.