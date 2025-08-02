ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils Plan To Relocate Slum Dwellers To 50,000 Unused Flats

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta criticised previous Delhi governments for failing to allot the 50,000 flats constructed over the years, leading to their current dilapidated condition.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspects the construction site of a 20-seater Jan Suvidha Kendra (JSC) at the JJ Cluster in U and V Blocks of Shalimar Bagh, in New Delhi on Sunday, June 08, 2025.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspects the construction site of a 20-seater Jan Suvidha Kendra (JSC) at the JJ Cluster in U and V Blocks of Shalimar Bagh, in New Delhi on Sunday, June 08, 2025. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 2, 2025 at 11:07 AM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said her government has prepared a plan to relocate slum dwellers to 50,000 flats constructed years ago but never allotted to anyone. She inspected government flats built for economically weaker sections in Sultanpuri, North West Delhi, around 2011.

"We have planned to relocate slum dwellers within a two-kilometre periphery of thousands of such old flats after properly repairing them and providing all the facilities," she told reporters. Gupta criticised previous Delhi governments for failing to allot the 50,000 flats constructed over the years, leading to their current dilapidated condition.

"Neither Congress nor AAP gave these flats to poor people. But now our government will ensure these flats are allotted to slum dwellers after repair. If needed, we will demolish old flats if they cannot be repaired and provide new houses to them," she said.

On Friday, Gupta said that no slums will be demolished in Delhi and asserted that her government would not hesitate to change policy or approach the courts to protect the rights of slum dwellers. She said regular meetings are being held with various departments, and strong decisions are being taken to provide permanent settlement to slum dwellers.

The Delhi government has made it clear that no slum will be removed in the capital, she added in the statement. The chief minister said that directives have accordingly been issued to all concerned departments, including the Railways and DDA, to ensure that no slum is demolished.

There are 675 slum clusters in Delhi consisting of over three lakh dwellings. Around 50 per cent of these slums are located on the DDA's land, 23 per cent on government or private land and 22 per cent on the land owned by agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, said the statement.

South-East Delhi accounts for the highest number of 144 slum clusters followed by 109 in North Delhi, 92 in Central Delhi, 68 in West Delhi, 54 in Shahdara, 49 in New Delhi, 46 in South-West Delhi, 43 in East Delhi, 34 in North-West Delhi, 30 in South Delhi, 30 and six in North-East Delhi, it added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read More

  1. Delhi Govt To Begin Process Of Selecting Location For New Secretariat: CM Gupta
  2. MCD Launches Cleanliness Drive, Rekha Gupta Appeals For Garbage-Free Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said her government has prepared a plan to relocate slum dwellers to 50,000 flats constructed years ago but never allotted to anyone. She inspected government flats built for economically weaker sections in Sultanpuri, North West Delhi, around 2011.

"We have planned to relocate slum dwellers within a two-kilometre periphery of thousands of such old flats after properly repairing them and providing all the facilities," she told reporters. Gupta criticised previous Delhi governments for failing to allot the 50,000 flats constructed over the years, leading to their current dilapidated condition.

"Neither Congress nor AAP gave these flats to poor people. But now our government will ensure these flats are allotted to slum dwellers after repair. If needed, we will demolish old flats if they cannot be repaired and provide new houses to them," she said.

On Friday, Gupta said that no slums will be demolished in Delhi and asserted that her government would not hesitate to change policy or approach the courts to protect the rights of slum dwellers. She said regular meetings are being held with various departments, and strong decisions are being taken to provide permanent settlement to slum dwellers.

The Delhi government has made it clear that no slum will be removed in the capital, she added in the statement. The chief minister said that directives have accordingly been issued to all concerned departments, including the Railways and DDA, to ensure that no slum is demolished.

There are 675 slum clusters in Delhi consisting of over three lakh dwellings. Around 50 per cent of these slums are located on the DDA's land, 23 per cent on government or private land and 22 per cent on the land owned by agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, said the statement.

South-East Delhi accounts for the highest number of 144 slum clusters followed by 109 in North Delhi, 92 in Central Delhi, 68 in West Delhi, 54 in Shahdara, 49 in New Delhi, 46 in South-West Delhi, 43 in East Delhi, 34 in North-West Delhi, 30 in South Delhi, 30 and six in North-East Delhi, it added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read More

  1. Delhi Govt To Begin Process Of Selecting Location For New Secretariat: CM Gupta
  2. MCD Launches Cleanliness Drive, Rekha Gupta Appeals For Garbage-Free Delhi

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI CM REKHA GUPTADELHIDELHI SLUMSDELHI SLUM DWELLERSDELHI SLUM DWELLERS RELOCATION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Battleground: Bengal's Daughter Tamanna And Her Whizzed Out Birthday Wish For A Hairclip

Beyond Calcium: Why Magnesium Deserves A Spot In Every Indian’s Daily Health Regimen

New Life, New Hopes Away From Naxalism and Wild Animals: Relocated Palamu Villagers Breathe Free

Simple Daily Habits To Age Without Any Injectables On Your Face, And It Will Cost You Less Than Your Morning Latte

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.