Delhi CM Rekha Gupta To Move In A Bungalow On Raj Niwas Marg

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta is likely to move to Bungalow No 1 on Raj Niwas Marg.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta To Move In A Bungalow On Raj Niwas Marg
File photo of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : June 22, 2025 at 8:17 PM IST

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is likely to move to Bungalow No 1 on Raj Niwas Marg, an official source said on Sunday. According to a Public Works Department official, the four-room-plus-hall residence, earlier allocated to LG Secretariat employees, will soon undergo renovation.

"The CM has decided to take the bungalow on Raj Niwas Marg, and work estimates are being prepared. However, the final house allotment acceptance from the Chief Minister's Office is yet to be received," the official said.

The Bungalow No 2 on the same road was earlier occupied by former minister and MLA Gopal Rai. It will now be used as a "Camp Office" for the chief minister to hold public meetings.

"A large number of people visit her current residence in Shalimar Bagh. Due to a lack of space, both visitors and neighbours face problems," the official said. Most other cabinet ministers in the new BJP government have already been allotted official residences in the city.

