Delhi CM Rekha Gupta To Launch 'Vaya Vandana Yojana' For Senior Citizens On Monday

New Delhi: The Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led BJP government in Delhi will launch the distribution of health cards for the health insurance-cum-pension scheme 'Vaya Vandana Yojana' for the elderly in the national capital on Monday, April 28.

The health cards under the scheme for free treatment of elderly people aged 70 years or more along with health insurance will be launched at Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi where CM Gupta along with union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and other dignitaries will be present.

Ahead of the official launch of the Vaya Vandana cards, CM Gupta on Saturday held a meeting with public representatives for the benefit of senior citizens aged 70 years and above for the 'Vaya Vandana Yojana' to be launched on April 28.

According to a government spokesperson, Cabinet Ministers, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh and Kapil Mishra were also present in the meeting.

According to a government press release, besides the launch of the card distribution on Monday, the registration of the beneficiaries will also start simultaneously at the district offices and locations identified by the public representatives.

What Is The Vaya Vandana Yojana And Who Will Benefit?

The Vaya Vandana Yojana is a health insurance-cum pension scheme launched by the Centre to provide security to senior citizens through the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

Under the scheme, every elderly person of 70 years or more will get a free treatment facility up to Rs 5 lakh without any income bar.

Here are the main features of the Vaya Vandana Yojana