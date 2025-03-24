Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Tables CAG Report On DTC In Assembly

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on the first day of budget session on Monday.

The CAG report pointed out inefficiencies in DTC's operation and areas that needed to be improved. It has been revealed that the DTC had not prepared any business plan or signed any MoU with the Delhi government to control losses. Also, DTC had not done any study for generating profit despite reeling under losses.

The report stated that during 2015-23, the DTC fleet declined from 4,344 (2015-16) to 3,937 buses (2022-23). ​​Despite funds being available, DTC could procure only 300 electric buses (EBs) during 2021-22 and 2022-23. There was a delay in adding EBs to the DTC fleet, for which operators were not fined Rs 29.86 crore for late delivery. The number of low floor overage buses in DTC increased from 0.13 per cent (five buses) to 17.44 per cent (656 buses) during 2015-22, which increased to 44.96 per cent (1,770 buses) of its total fleet by March 31, 2023. If DTC does not make a sincere effort to buy new buses, the proportion of overage buses will increase even more, it pointed out. DTC's operational efficiency remained low compared to the country's average in terms of fleet utilisation and vehicle productivity. DTC's fleet utilisation ranged from 76.95 per cent to 85.84 per cent.

Fleet management

The CAG report stated that during 2015-22, the operation of a bus per day ranged from 180 to 201 km, while its target was 189 to 200 km. This was due to frequent breakdown of buses and 656 old buses in its fleet as on March 31, 2022. There was a lack of planning of bus routes. As on March 31, 2022, the corporation was operating on 468 routes (57 per cent) out of 814 routes. DTC was unable to recover its operating cost on any of the routes it operated. As a result, it incurred an operating loss of Rs 14,198.86 crore on operations during 2015-22. The increased number of breakdowns during this period resulted in a loss of potential revenue of Rs 668.60 crore.

CCTVs were installed and commissioned in 3,697 buses in March 2021 and payment of Rs 52.45 crore was released to the contractor, but the system was not commissioned pending testing. Thus, the system could not be fully operational in buses until May 2023. The performance of cluster buses operated by Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS) was better in every operational aspect except operating revenue per kilometre than the performance of cluster buses even though both were operating in the same city and under similar conditions.

The report further stated that DTC did not have autonomy in fare determination, resulting which, it failed to fully recover its operating cost. The fares of DTC buses were last revised and came into effect from November 3, 2009. To compensate for this, the government provides financial assistance in the form of annual revenue grants and reimbursement for concessional passes and subsidy for free travel by women passengers. The DTC had dues of Rs 225.31 crore to recover from the transport department in the form of unreceived fares, service tax and water charges for space transferred for operating and parking cluster buses. In addition, property tax and ground rent of Rs 6.26 crore on these depots and Rs 4.62 crore for providing vehicles to the transport department were also not recovered.

Why did CAG conduct the audit?

The DTC was established in 1971 as a statutory corporation under the Road Transport Corporations Act, 1950, as amended by the Delhi Road Transport Laws (Amendment) Act, 1971, to provide an efficient, economical and properly coordinated road transport service in Delhi. As of 31 March 2022, DTC had a fleet of 3,762 buses in 36 depots. An average of 15.62 lakh passengers travelled on it every day.

In the discussions that were held after the report was presented, BJP MLA Harish Khurana said that the CAG report has raised questions on the improper promotion of private bus operators. The AAP government had made many hollow claims, he said. "When DTC was transferred to the Delhi government, the loss was zero. Today it is in a loss of Rs 8498 crore. This is a major financial irregularity," he alleged.

Delhi government minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the high court had ordered the Delhi government to bring 11,000 buses. But the government did not do so. At the same time, Leader of Opposition Atishi said that the report should be read properly before being discussed.

CAG's recommendations in its report