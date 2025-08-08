Delhi CM Slams Previous AAP Govt Over CAG Report, Alleges Misuse Of Public Money For 'Free' Schemes

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the Assembly, accusing it of ignoring development works and spending public money on "free" schemes.

She said the former government presented its free schemes as if they were giving money from their own pockets, but in reality, it was all "taxpayers' money". "People had expected that their taxes would be spent on roads, schools and hospitals, but instead, their hard-earned money was spent on free schemes," she said.

The chief mininster further alleged that the previous government led by Arvind Kejriwal and then by Atishi deliberately ignored development projects and focused only on publicity. "They (AAP government) avoided working on certain projects just because those had the word 'Prime Minister' attached to them," CM Gupta claimed.

Citing the spendings by AAP, she recommended that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report be sent to the Public Accounts Committee for a detailed investigation.

Rs 4800 Crore Grant Given By Centre

Speaking on the CAG report for 2023-24, the CM gave detailed figures to corner the previous government, saying the report exposed their failures and unwillingness to work. "As soon as the report came out, I was expecting that the Opposition would either walk out of the House or try to blame the Centre. I thought they would say they received no financial aid or grants from the Centre. But the truth is the central government gave Delhi Rs 4800 crore grant," Gupta said.

Out of this grant, Rs 463 crore was spent on water supply, Rs 482 crore on free bus services, and Rs 3250 crore on free electricity. She said the entire grant was spent on free schemes. "This was all public money, not the personal funds of any politician," she said.

Quoting the CAG report, the chief minister said the previous government's entire revenue was spent on expenses like salaries, interest payments and other costs that created no permanent assets.

In 2022-23, Delhi had a revenue surplus of Rs 4566 crore. But all of it was spent, and in 2023-24, the government ended up with a deficit of Rs 3934 crore, which is nearly Rs 8600 crore deficit in two years. Public health spending dropped by 50 percent, and 24 hospitals whose foundations had been laid remain incomplete. Education and sports budgets fell by 42 percent, and spending on roads and public works dropped by 40 percent, she said, while calling it a proof of neglect of public service and misuse of resources.

'AAP Betrayed Delhiites'

"The AAP government betrayed people of Delhi. They did not build any new flyover, no major road projects were completed, and the urban development budget was cut by almost 36 percent. Delhiites were left without basic development," she stated.

The CM said that despite receiving funds from Centre, no concrete work was done by AAP. As of March 31, 2024, Rs 842 crore remained unused. The Centre had given an additional Rs 2400 crore for building hospitals and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, but allegedly not a single rupee was spent. She questioned whether work was stopped just because the schemes had "Prime Minister" in their names.

She said the Centre had released funds for schemes like the Affordable Housing Scheme, National Ayush Mission, PM Vishwakarma Scheme, PM Shri School Scheme, and PM SVANidhi Scheme, but the Delhi government neither used them nor passed them on to the public. This forced the Centre to directly reach beneficiaries, she added.

"Even after receiving a grant of Rs 3760 crore, the state government did not send a utilisation certificate. For metro projects, where the Centre and state share costs equally, the Delhi government never paid its share, even after court orders. Similarly, they gave no contribution to National Highways Authority of India projects," the CM highlighted.

She said the entire money was meant for public welfare but was misused. "The incomplete state of hospitals clearly showed that 24 hospitals, planned at a cost of Rs 3427 crore, are still unfinished. The delay has caused an extra cost of Rs 2700 crore," the CM said.

She clarified that the Centre had provided funds for several schemes, including PM Shri Schools, PM Vishwakarma, PM SVANidhi, AMRUT and also Yamuna cleaning. However, the previous state government failed to use the funds, eventually depriving people of benefits. "The Speaker should send the CAG report to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for a thorough probe so that people of Delhi would know exactly how their money was spent," she urged.