'Seva Pakhwara' In Delhi From September To Celebrate PM Modi's Birthday: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: The Delhi Government will observe 'Seva Pakhwara' from September 17 to October 2 to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta here on Sunday.

She said, on September 17, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch 15 major schemes at Tyagaraj Stadium, including Atal Drishti Hostel for visually impaired college-going girls, Atal Asha Home for the intellectually challenged and Savitribai Phule Senior Citizen Home for senior citizens. "These schemes reflect the vision of the government," the Chief Minister said.

Gupta said the Atal Drishti hostel built in Timarpur near Delhi University is a unique initiative for visually impaired students studying in higher education institutions of the capital. Built at a cost of around Rs 13.42 crore, the hostel consists of ground plus three floors. It can accommodate 96 students.

The Chief Minister said that the hostel has been specially designed to ensure accessibility and comfort, including barrier-free infrastructure, assistant support and facilities that promote academic and personal development.

She said the biggest problem faced by visually impaired girls is safe accommodation. "The hostel will fill that gap and give them an opportunity to pursue their education with dignity and self-reliance. This initiative is a strong reflection of the government's commitment towards inclusive education, women empowerment and the vision of building a society where persons with disabilities can lead independent and contented lives," she added,