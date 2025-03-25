Delhi Budget 2025-26: CM Presents Rs 1 Lakh Cr 'Historic Budget', 500 Cr Allocated For Yamuna

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented the Budget for the financial year 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs one lakh crore, marking a 31.5 percent increase from the previous year.
Calling it a "historic Budget," Gupta, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said that the era of "corruption and inefficiency" was over, with the government doubling capital expenditure to Rs 28,000 crore.
This increased spending will be directed towards infrastructure development, including roads, sewer systems, and water supply, she said.
The Budget focuses on ten key areas, including electricity, roads, water, and connectivity. The Delhi government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for improved transport links within Delhi-NCR.
The government has allocated Rs 500 cr for Yamuna cleaning. "Only treated water to enter the river through decentralisation of 40 STPs," the CM said in her speech.
Besides, the government has allocated Rs 500 cr for repair, upgradation of STPs and Rs 250 cr for replacement of old sewer lines, Gupta announced. Moreover, the government has allocated Rs 9,000 crore for clean drinking water and sanitation, she added.
In a welfare measure, Rs 5,100 crore has been earmarked to provide Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women. Additionally, Rs 2,144 crore has been allocated for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, aiming to strengthen healthcare services in the capital.
With regard to the healthcare sector, CM Gupta said that the government has allocated Rs 6,874 cr for the health sector and will set up health, wellness centres and extend 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir'.
As for the education sector, the government will open 'CM Shri schools' in Delhi. CM Rekha Gupta announced an allocation of Rs 100 crore in FY26 Budget.
The Delhi government will provide free laptops to 1,200 students passing class X for which it has allocated Rs 750 cr for it in FY26 Budget, CM Rekha Gupta said.
She further announced the formation of “Traders Welfare Board", saying 'Global Investment Summit' will be held every two years.
“Our government will come up with a new industrial policy: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. Government will make Delhi an investment and innovation-friendly city,” she said.
This Budget is the first presented by a BJP-led government in Delhi in over 26 years, following the party's victory over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in last month's Assembly elections. (With inputs from agencies)
