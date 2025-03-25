ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Budget 2025-26: CM Presents Rs 1 Lakh Cr 'Historic Budget', 500 Cr Allocated For Yamuna

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented the Budget for the financial year 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs one lakh crore, marking a 31.5 percent increase from the previous year.

Calling it a "historic Budget," Gupta, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said that the era of "corruption and inefficiency" was over, with the government doubling capital expenditure to Rs 28,000 crore.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Presents Rs One Lakh Crore 'Historic Budget' For 2025-26 (ETV Bharat)

This increased spending will be directed towards infrastructure development, including roads, sewer systems, and water supply, she said.

The Budget focuses on ten key areas, including electricity, roads, water, and connectivity. The Delhi government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for improved transport links within Delhi-NCR.

The government has allocated Rs 500 cr for Yamuna cleaning. "Only treated water to enter the river through decentralisation of 40 STPs," the CM said in her speech.

Besides, the government has allocated Rs 500 cr for repair, upgradation of STPs and Rs 250 cr for replacement of old sewer lines, Gupta announced. Moreover, the government has allocated Rs 9,000 crore for clean drinking water and sanitation, she added.