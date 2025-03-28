ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Large-Scale Cleanliness Drive, Stray Animal Control Measures

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to launch a large-scale cleanliness drive across the city, remove illegal advertisements from public spaces and implement special measures to manage stray animals.

On Wednesday, Gupta held a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to review the city's cleanliness, civic infrastructure and public amenities, a statement said, adding that the discussion focused on issues such as stray animals, potholes, dust pollution, sewer blockages and illegal advertisements on public properties.

Senior officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) were present at the meeting, the statement said.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed the MCD to ensure that all officials, from the commissioner to junior engineers, conduct regular field inspections. She emphasised that each officer must visit different wards daily and submit a weekly report to the chief secretary, who would then forward it to her for review.

Gupta warned that any negligence in these duties would not be tolerated and instructed that a list of officials failing to comply be submitted directly to her.

Reaffirming her government's stance on corruption, Gupta said her administration would maintain zero tolerance for any misconduct in civic projects. She emphasised that public funds should be utilised effectively and that officials must ensure visible improvements on the ground.

In a major announcement, the chief minister declared a large-scale cleanliness campaign across Delhi on March 28-29 in preparation for the new year.

She stated that the initiative would cover every street, neighbourhood and public space, with a special focus on keeping religious sites clean. Lawmakers and civic officials are expected to take part in the campaign to ensure its effective implementation.