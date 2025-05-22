ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets Amit Shah To Discuss Water Crisis And Heatwave Concerns

New Delhi: As severe heatwave grips the Delhi-NCR region, chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss mitigation strategies to tackle heatwave and address the water shortage issue in the capital.

The meeting, which took place in presence of Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil, lasted for around 90 minutes as several key issues were discussed.

One of the major issues discussed was the water shortage issue grappling Delhi, especially after the Punjab government's earlier decision to cut water supply to Haryana, which also affected Delhi. Also, the chief minister reportedly highlighted the issue of unequal distribution of water across Delhi and the steps taken to reduce water line losses. CM Gupta and HM Shah discussed how this issue impacted water supply and what could be done to ensure more reliable access to water across all areas of Delhi.

After assuming office as the chief minister, this was perhaps the third time that Rekha Gupta met Amit Shah to discuss key issues related to the national capital. The first meeting, which discussed law and order in Delhi, was held a week after her appointment, in presence of Delhi's Police Commissioner. After that, it was decided that such meetings would be held more frequently.