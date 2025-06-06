Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Gets Death Threat; Probe Ordered

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta received a death threat through a phone call made to the Ghaziabad Police Control Room (PCR) late last night, officials said.

According to the Ghaziabad Police, the threatening call was made to the PCR on ‘Dial 112’ helpline at around 11:30 pm on Thursday, but the caller’s phone was switched off shortly afterwards as the police tried to reach him.

“Following the incident, we informed the Delhi Police and are actively investigating to get more details,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) City, Dhawal Jaiswal, said.

He said efforts were also on to ensure the chief minister’s safety. “Security agencies issued an alert after receiving threats to the Delhi chief minister. Efforts are being made to find out the identity and location of the caller,” he said.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kotwali, Ritesh Tripathi, said that surveillance of the suspects and several locations had also been started, and teams have been formed to trace the accused. “The person who made the call will be traced, and further legal action will be taken in this case,” he said

The threat call to the CM Gupto comes just days after threat emails to blow up two government buildings in central Delhi – Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan – were received.