Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta Announces Formation Of Traders Welfare Board With Rs 10 Cr

New Delhi: To protect the interests of traders, the State government has decided to form the Delhi Traders Welfare Board, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. For this, the government has also allocated a fund of Rs 10 crore, and a 15-member committee will be included in this board, she said, addressing a press conference.

During this, CM Rekha Gupta said that the Delhi Traders Welfare Board will be a statutory body, which will work to resolve the problems of the traders, and it will also promote employment opportunities. The Board will work on policy formation and reform, she said, adding that it will also work on social security, helping traders in the ease of doing business, insurance and health-related issues.

The CM said that they had already decided to allocate a budget of Rs 10 crore for the Traders Welfare Board, and the 15-member committee will have the Minister of Industries as its chairman. It will have 6 government officials and ministers. The board will decide on compensation in case of a natural calamity. The welfare of eight lakh traders will be taken care of through this board, she said, adding that an IT portal will be created for its operation.

CM Rekha Gupta said that this decision of the Delhi government is part of the announcements made by the BJP during the assembly elections. At the time of the elections, promises were also made for traders in the resolution letter issued by the Delhi Pradesh BJP unit. Now the government is taking steps towards fulfilling those promises one by one.