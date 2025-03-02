Delhi CM Flags Off 'Mothers On Wheels' Initiative To Celebrate Role Of Indian Mothers Globally

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off a special vehicle under the 'Mothers on Wheels' initiative from the Delhi Secretariat. According to an official statement, the program aims to connect Indian mothers with the world and recognise their contributions on a global level.

In a post on the social media platform Instagram, Gupta said: “Flagged off the 2nd Mothers on Wheels expedition from the Delhi Secretariat today. This incredible journey will take mothers on wheels across Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand."

“The expedition celebrates the pivotal role of mothers in shaping society. Wishing them a successful journey,” she wrote further. Speaking at the event, CM Gupta said, "A mother not only holds a family together but also has the power to unite society and the world. Through the Mothers on Wheels initiative, Indian mothers will spread the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and compassion across the globe.

She highlighted how this initiative would provide an opportunity to understand the changing family structures and the evolving role of mothers worldwide. "When the emotions of Indian mothers reach the world, it will undoubtedly strengthen the sense of brotherhood," she added.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the sacrifices mothers make for their families.. "A mother dedicates her entire life to taking care of her children and family, often neglecting her own desires and needs. She puts her family before her career, aspirations, and comfort," she said. The event was attended by Padma Vibhushan awardee Sonal Mansingh, program organiser Madhuri Sahasrabuddhe and other dignitaries.