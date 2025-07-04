Delhi CM Participates In Havan Ceremony At New Camp Office

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday participated in the Havan (fire ritual) performed at the inauguration of the camp office.

Officials said that CM Gupta will officially move into the residence during Navratri in September, after renovations are complete. For now, the CM will continue to operate from her private residence in Shalimar Bagh.

The move comes after CM explicitly refused to reside in the government bungalow previously occupied by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, often dubbed 'Sheeshmahal.' Earlier, the BJP had criticised the renovation costs of Kejriwal's former residence during the assembly election campaign and had vowed not to use it if they came to power.

The CM said that the camp office is not merely a house but a 'Chief Minister Janseva Sadan' where she will meet the public daily.

"I want to extend my best wishes to the Delhi CM... This shows her seriousness towards the people and their problems... In the coming times, the problems and sufferings of the people of Delhi will be solved from the CM's residence," LG Saxena said, speaking to the media.

The bungalow at 1/8 and 2/8 Raj Niwas Marg in Civil Lines, chosen for its proximity to key government offices, is currently undergoing renovations estimated to cost around Rs 60 lakh, a figure that has drawn criticism from Aam Aadmi Party and Congress leaders.

These bungalows on Raj Niwas Marg are typically four-bedroom houses with lawns, spacious living areas, and staff quarters, traditionally allotted to ministers in previous governments.

The CM's husband Manish Gupta, son Nikunj Gupta, Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manoj Tiwari and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena were also present during the ceremony.