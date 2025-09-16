Delhi CM Inaugurates Asia's First Cancer Centre For Women, Says It's A Milestone In Healthcare
Rekha Gupta says Apollo Athenaa will benefit women from not only Delhi but across India and abroad.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 6:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated Apollo Athenaa, the first dedicated cancer centre for women, in the Defence Colony area of the national capital.
Gupta said Apollo Athenaa is a milestone in women's healthcare and will fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a strong women empowered country. It is Asia's first dedicated cancer treatment facility for women and will benefit not only women of Delhi but across India and the world, she said.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL) founder chairman Dr Pratap C Reddy, MP Bansuri Swaraj, MLA Neeraj Basoya, AHEL executive vice president Preeta Reddy, director (group Oncology and International) Harshad Reddy and leading oncologists from India and abroad were present on the occasion.
Speaking at the inaugural programme, Swaraj said that Government of India is paying special attention to cancer prevention and early diagnosis. "Apollo Athenaa will set global standards in women-centric cancer care and empower the National Health Mission," she said.
Notably, recent studies show that cancer cases among women are on a rise in India. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP), breast and cervical cancer are the most common among women. As per the GLOBOCAN 2022, of the total cancer cases found in Indian women, about 54 percent are cancer types related to women.
"Apollo Athenaa is not just a hospital, but a confluence of compassion and modern science in women's healthcare. This initiative reflects the thinking power of India in which healthcare is seen as a strength of hope and humanity," AHEL founder chairman Dr Pratap C Reddy said.
