Delhi CM Inaugurates Asia's First Cancer Centre For Women, Says It's A Milestone In Healthcare

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated Apollo Athenaa, the first dedicated cancer centre for women, in the Defence Colony area of ​​​​the national capital.

Gupta said Apollo Athenaa is a milestone in women's healthcare and will fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a strong women empowered country. It is Asia's first dedicated cancer treatment facility for women and will benefit not only women of Delhi but across India and the world, she said.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL) founder chairman Dr Pratap C Reddy, MP Bansuri Swaraj, MLA Neeraj Basoya, AHEL executive vice president Preeta Reddy, director (group Oncology and International) Harshad Reddy and leading oncologists from India and abroad were present on the occasion.