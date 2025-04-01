ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CM Gupta Promises Pothole-Free Roads Before Monsoon

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government will ensure pothole-free roads in the national capital before the monsoon arrives in the city.

Following a midnight inspection of road repair work on the Outer Ring Road stretch from Madhuban Chowk to Mukarba Chowk on Sunday, Gupta directed the officials to prioritise public convenience and ensure there is no negligence in execution.

"She expressed her commitment to make Delhi’s Roads pothole-free before the monsoon and has issued necessary instructions to all concerned agencies," a government statement said.

"Our government is making every possible effort to strengthen and improve Delhi’s roads. Today, construction of a 4 km road stretch from Madhuban Chowk to Mukarba Chowk, to ensure high-quality execution and timely completion," it said.